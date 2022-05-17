Brokerages Set Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) PT at C$209.80

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$209.80.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.
TSE KXS opened at C$137.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,490.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$166.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$127.24 and a 52 week high of C$229.98.
Kinaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
