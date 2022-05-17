Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCTX. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

LCTX stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

