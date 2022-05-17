Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target at C$25.98

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on MI.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

MI.UN opened at C$18.56 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$17.34 and a one year high of C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

