Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 281.43

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 281.43 ($3.47).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
MONY stock opened at GBX 173.30 ($2.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £930.37 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.30 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.89.
In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($122,417.06).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.
