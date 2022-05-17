Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) PT at $990.00

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $990.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGRY. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.57) to GBX 990 ($12.20) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

