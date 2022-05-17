Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price at C$34.44

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$26.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.72.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

