Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target at $24.25

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEYGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXEEY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Rexel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.