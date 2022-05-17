Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target at $24.25

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXEEY. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Rexel from €23.00 ($23.96) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

