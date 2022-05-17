Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target at GBX 4,183.33

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,183.33 ($51.57).

RHIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($47.34) to GBX 3,100 ($38.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,439.35 ($30.07) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,453.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,973.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,182 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,748 ($58.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a €1.00 ($1.04) dividend. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

