Brokerages Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Target Price at C$5.04

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of ROOT opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.