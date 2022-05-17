Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$30.44

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.44.

SSRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE:SSRM opened at C$24.86 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$18.08 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

