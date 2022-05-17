Brokerages Set Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT at $106.88

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

SVNLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.86 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1902 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

