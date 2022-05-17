Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $956.97

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $982.42.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $747.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $937.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $977.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $774.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

