Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
