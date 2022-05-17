Brokerages Set Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.