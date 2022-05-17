Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) PT at $160.11

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.11.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $94.57 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

