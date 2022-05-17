Brokerages Set TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target at $15.00

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.04 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,556,000 after acquiring an additional 302,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

