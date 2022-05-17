Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target at $5.71

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

