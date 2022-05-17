Brokerages Set Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Target Price at $7.44

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. XOS has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XOS by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XOS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in XOS in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.