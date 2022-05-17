Brokers Set Expectations for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

