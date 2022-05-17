Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,903. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 421.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $5,301,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $200,315,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,810,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

