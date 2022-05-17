Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

