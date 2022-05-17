BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.
BRP opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
