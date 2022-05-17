BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

BRP opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

