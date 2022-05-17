Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

BRKR opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Bruker’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

