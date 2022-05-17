Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bruker posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.