BTIG Research Lowers BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Price Target to $8.50

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 193.10% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,348. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

