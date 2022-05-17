Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

BLDR stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

