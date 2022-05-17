Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives $2,771.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,771.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,935 ($36.18) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 3,050 ($37.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

