Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $209.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $218.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.48.
NYSE:BURL opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.09 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
