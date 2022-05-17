Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $81,170 over the last 90 days. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

