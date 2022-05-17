C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBNT stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. C-Bond Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

