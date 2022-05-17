Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $18.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

CABA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 254.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABA stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

