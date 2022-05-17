Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,929. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $59.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.22 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 185.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

