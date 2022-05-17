Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Caleres has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.750-$4.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.75-4.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAL stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

