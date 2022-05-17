Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CFW stock traded up C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$194.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,083,021.57.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

