Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

CLNFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday.

Calian Group stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

