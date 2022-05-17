Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLMT opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

