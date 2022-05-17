Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target to C$2.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmers Edge from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

FMEGF stock remained flat at $$1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027. Farmers Edge has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

