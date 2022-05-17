Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $8.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 211.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 5.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

