Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Target Price to C$2.50

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Else Nutrition stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 291,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.92.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

