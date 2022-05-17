Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Target Price to C$2.50

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Else Nutrition stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 291,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.92.
Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)
