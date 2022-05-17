Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Target Price to C$1.25

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of SPG traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$2.44.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Spark Power Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

