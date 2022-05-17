Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price to $15.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.07.

Shares of VWE opened at 8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million and a PE ratio of 862.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.71. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 7.60 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 83.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 81.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares during the last quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

