Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given a C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$70.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.66. 246,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$45.87 and a one year high of C$62.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.