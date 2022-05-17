Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,571,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,964,000 after buying an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 460,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 72,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

