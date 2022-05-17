Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSIQ opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,004 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $148,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

