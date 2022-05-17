Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Lifted to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$30.31 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.94.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.