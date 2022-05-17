Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.50.

Shares of CWB stock traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.09. 159,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,339. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$30.31 and a one year high of C$41.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

