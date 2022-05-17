Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($54.17) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Cancom stock traded up €0.34 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.46 ($36.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.01. Cancom has a 52 week low of €34.96 ($36.42) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($67.52). The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

