Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Cano Health alerts:

NYSE:CANO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. 129,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.