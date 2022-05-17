Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target to $5.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AYTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

