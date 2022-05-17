Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target to $5.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AYTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aytu BioPharma (Get Rating)
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
