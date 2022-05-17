Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Price Target to $5.00

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 192.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPRO. Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.14). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 358.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

