Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $370,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

